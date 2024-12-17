Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,977 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.31% of MannKind worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 8.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 67,539 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $456,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,075,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,175.76. The trade was a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $403,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 967,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,181.94. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 1.28.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

