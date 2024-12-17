Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.