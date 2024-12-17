Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $5.41 Million in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 420,149 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 17.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 292.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First of Long Island by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $311.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.71. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 95.45%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

