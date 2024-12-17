Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $5.67 Million in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 160,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCBG. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $667.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

