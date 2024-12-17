Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 3,612 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Harrow were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Harrow by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.69. Harrow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HROW. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Harrow

Harrow Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.