Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 93,046 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

