Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.25% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,384,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,473,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 436,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,136,000.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,264.60. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

