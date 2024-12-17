Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 22,832 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC boosted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 233,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNM opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

