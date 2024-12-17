Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 32,486 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

