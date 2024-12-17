Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,459 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after purchasing an additional 647,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,022,000 after buying an additional 161,022 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,475,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 191,088 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 153,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $283.34 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

