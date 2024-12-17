Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 51,306 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,306 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.21% of Douglas Dynamics worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLOW. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $579.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLOW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

