Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 517,148 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.90.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ITW opened at $269.79 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

