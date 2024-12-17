Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,529 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.44% of Century Aluminum worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.50. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

