Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 84,962 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,962 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 3,152.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE TX opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

