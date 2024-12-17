Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $6.34 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 274,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 66.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510,635.20. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

