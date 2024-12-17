Wells Fargo & Company Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $151.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $149.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

