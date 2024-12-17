Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $175.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.30.

Several brokerages have commented on WAB. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $202.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $207.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $165,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,444,922.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 35,722 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $6,740,741.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,946,148.90. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,243. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

