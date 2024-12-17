What is B. Riley’s Forecast for SPWH FY2025 Earnings?

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $2,565,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 544,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 473,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,441,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,858 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

