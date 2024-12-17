What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for LVTX Q1 Earnings?

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for LAVA Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LAVA Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

