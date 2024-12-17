What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TSE:KEI FY2024 Earnings?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

TSE:KEI opened at C$7.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$264.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.76. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$8.25.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

