What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for SIGI FY2024 Earnings?

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $97.51 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,486.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 170,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,956,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $130,024.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

