Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,929 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:UP opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

In related news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,577.50. This represents a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

