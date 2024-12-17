William Blair Comments on ResMed’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $241.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.92 and a 200-day moving average of $227.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. ResMed has a 12 month low of $164.12 and a 12 month high of $260.49.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $198,052.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,749.63. This represents a 10.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $3,405,134.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,645,432.79. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,725 shares of company stock worth $11,253,448. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 182.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ResMed by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

