William Blair Forecasts Trimble’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Trimble in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

TRMB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

