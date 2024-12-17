William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Repligen Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Repligen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Stock Up 2.9 %

Repligen stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.59. Repligen has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 74.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 425,061 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.