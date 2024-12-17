William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Repligen Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Repligen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.
Repligen Stock Up 2.9 %
Repligen stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.59. Repligen has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Trading of Repligen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 74.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 425,061 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
