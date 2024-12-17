William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for IQVIA Earnings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.19.

IQV opened at $197.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.03. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 263,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,023,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

