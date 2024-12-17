Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $210.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Wix.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $216.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 135.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $229.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,791,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,197,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,118,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 690,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 165,810 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.