Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.05% of Blade Air Mobility as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,217,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 774,114 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 381,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 181,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 44,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $151,711.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,173,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,210.20. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 2,100,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,812,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,497,512.24. The trade was a 30.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,341,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,845,126. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

