Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 11,925 Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 302,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Aegon Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

