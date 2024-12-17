Wolverine Trading LLC Decreases Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Wolverine Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,580 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. This trade represents a 0.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TALO

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.