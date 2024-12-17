Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $170,000 in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIP opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $909.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.34.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.