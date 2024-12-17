Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 194,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 303.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $982.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

