Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,969,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,806 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 282.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 353,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 261,180 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 225,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Xerox by 55.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

