XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 918 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Crane NXT by 16.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXT shares. Baird R W upgraded Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.8 %

CXT stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $403.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

