XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stantec by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 363,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Stantec by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Stantec by 11.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 940,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,823 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:STN opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.