XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,074 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 813,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after buying an additional 304,197 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,708,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,912,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,515,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

