XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 41,578 Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 93,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $245.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDSN shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

