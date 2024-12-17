XTX Topco Ltd Buys 2,801 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,904 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 271,297 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 37.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 148,523 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 106,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 65,197 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the period.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

