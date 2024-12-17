XTX Topco Ltd Buys 3,903 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in IDT were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in IDT by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in IDT by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in IDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $53,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,608.50. The trade was a 17.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 29,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $1,378,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,600. This represents a 42.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,582 shares of company stock worth $1,686,308. Company insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDT stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.78.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

IDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. IDT’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

