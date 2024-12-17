XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.21% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 37,107 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Citi Trends Trading Up 3.6 %

CTRN opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $223.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.