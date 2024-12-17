XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMB. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Limbach from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In related news, Director David Richard Gaboury acquired 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.51 per share, with a total value of $50,184.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,730.21. The trade was a 34.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limbach Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

