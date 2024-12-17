XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 81,172 Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Orla Mining by 21.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 421,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 74,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 7.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ORLA opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.46 and a beta of 0.75. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

