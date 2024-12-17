XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

