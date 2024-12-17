XTX Topco Ltd Has $329,000 Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,865.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 533.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

CFFN opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.48. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,205.80. This trade represents a 21.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

