XTX Topco Ltd Has $337,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Camping World were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 5,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

