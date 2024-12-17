XTX Topco Ltd Has $346,000 Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 309.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 170,742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

IBRX stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.86. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBRX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

