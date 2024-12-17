XTX Topco Ltd Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.50 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.42 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

