XTX Topco Ltd Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 114,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $275.96 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $158.43 and a 52 week high of $284.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.