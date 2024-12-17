XTX Topco Ltd Invests $337,000 in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 203,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 13.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 124,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNMD opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.58. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,716.56. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,042.88. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,994 shares of company stock valued at $173,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

