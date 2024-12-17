XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $323,000 Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Liquidia by 10.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 36.7% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Liquidia Trading Up 1.0 %

LQDA stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $43,240.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,054.36. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $89,468.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,464.23. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,007 shares of company stock valued at $245,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report).

